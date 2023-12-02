Singapore re-elected to council of the International Maritime Organisation

SINGAPORE – Singapore was on Dec 1 successfully re-elected to the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for a 16th consecutive term in an IMO assembly held in London.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor led the Singapore delegation, comprising Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Maritime and Port Authority officials, at the 33rd session of the IMO assembly, said the MOT in a statement on Dec 2.

Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat said Singapore was honoured to be re-elected and thanked fellow IMO member states for their support.

“The IMO plays a critical role in balancing the various needs of safety, security and environmental protection of the maritime sector. Singapore will continue to contribute actively towards the IMO’s goals,” he said.

Singapore was first elected to the IMO council in 1993 and has been re-elected at all subsequent assemblies.

The IMO is a United Nations specialised agency for shipping. Established in 1948, it is devoted exclusively to maritime matters and has a membership of more than 175 states.

Its main objective is aiding cooperation among governments on technical matters affecting international shipping, such as maritime safety and the prevention of pollution from ships. It also deals with legal matters connected with international shipping and facilitation of international maritime traffic.

In its time on the council, Singapore – which has the world’s fifth-largest ship registry - has occupied leadership positions and promoted efficient and sustainable shipping, MOT said.

The 33rd session of the IMO assembly was held from Nov 27 to Dec 1. In her speech, Dr Khor called for close and inclusive collaboration among the IMO, its member states and all maritime stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of innovation, safety and security enhancements, digitalisation and decarbonisation can be reaped by all.