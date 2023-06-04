Singapore re-elected to council of global body that promotes maritime navigation safety

SINGAPORE – Singapore was re-elected to the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (Iala) council at the 14th Iala general assembly in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iala for four years, from 2024 to 2027, at the assembly.

This will support the training and capacity building of Iala national members, said MPA on Sunday.

The MOU will support Iala’s World-Wide Academy in helping coastal states to implement Iala standards effectively, among other things.

“We are grateful for the strong support of Iala national members and honoured to be re-elected to the Iala council,” said Captain M. Segar, MPA’s assistant chief executive of operations and Singapore’s Iala councillor.

The Republic has been a vital conduit for maritime trade, owing to its strategic location connecting the Indian and Pacific oceans through the straits of Malacca and Singapore.

As an Iala national member, it has actively contributed to the association’s mission. This includes the development of standards, recommendations and guidelines on marine aids to navigation, vessel traffic services (VTS) and e-navigation.

MPA has been conducting technical workshops and courses for Iala national members in areas such as risk management, VTS and e-navigation since 2018.

“As a major transhipment hub port and a maritime state located along one of the world’s busiest waterways for international shipping, Singapore recognises the importance of Iala’s efforts to establish common technical standards for VTS and e-navigation in promoting safe and efficient shipping,” said Capt Segar.

The Republic was first elected to the Iala Council in 2018. It has been a national member since 1973.