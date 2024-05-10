Singapore ranked 8th in world for low gender inequality: New MSF report charts women’s development

SINGAPORE - Significant strides have been made over the past few years to improve gender equality in Singapore, with more female representation in the workplace and in leadership roles.

Singapore ranked eighth worldwide out of 166 countries and first in Asia Pacific for having a low level of gender inequality in the most recent United Nations Gender Inequality Index, released in March 2024. The Republic previously ranked seventh in 2021.

This was highlighted in a new report charting the progress of women’s development - the first since the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development was published in 2022 - by the Ministry for Social and Family Development (MSF) on May 10. The report will be published annually.

In the two years since the White Paper was published, the report said that Singapore has made further progress in areas such as equal opportunities in the workplace, greater caregiver support and strengthening protection against violence and online harms.

“Women’s participation in the labour force remains on the uptrend and women are increasingly represented in traditionally male-dominated occupations such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as in leadership roles,” it added.

Resident employment rates among females aged 25 to 64 improved over the past decade, increasing from 69.2 per cent in 2013 to 76.6 per cent in 2023. The figure for males in the same age group has been constant at about 89 per cent.

The gap between male and female employment also narrowed to a difference of 12.4 percentage points.

More women also took on roles among professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) occupations, growing from 42.3 per cent in 2013 to 46.7 per cent in 2023.

The unadjusted gender pay gap for full-time resident employees aged 25 to 54, narrowed from 16.3 per cent in 2018 to 14.3 per cent in 2023. This is calculated as a straightforward percentage difference between each gender’s average pay.

When comparing men and women with similar characteristics in age, education, and occupation, the adjusted gender pay gap was 6 per cent in 2023. This is down from 6.7 per cent in 2018.

The adjusted gender pay gap reflects unmeasured characteristics, like differences in the effects of parenthood and caregiving responsibilities, which women tend to shoulder more than men.

And as the demand on caregivers grows due to Singapore’s ageing society, financial support is available to defray long-term caregiving costs.

This includes the Home Caregiving Grant (HCG), which was increased in 2023 to $400 per month, from $200 previously, with more help provided to eligible lower-income households. The number of beneficiaries has increased since the scheme started in 2019, with about 44,000 individuals receiving the grant in 2023.