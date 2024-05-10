Singapore ranked 8th in world for low gender inequality: New MSF report charts women’s development

SINGAPORE - Significant strides have been made over the past few years to improve gender equality in Singapore, with more female representation in the workplace and in leadership roles.
Singapore ranked eighth worldwide out of 166 countries and first in Asia Pacific for having a low level of gender inequality in the most recent United Nations Gender Inequality Index, released in March 2024. The Republic previously ranked seventh in 2021.
This was highlighted in a new report charting the progress of women’s development - the first since the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development was published in 2022 - by the Ministry for Social and Family Development (MSF) on May 10. The report will be published annually.
In the two years since the White Paper was published, the report said that Singapore has made further progress in areas such as equal opportunities in the workplace, greater caregiver support and strengthening protection against violence and online harms.
“Women’s participation in the labour force remains on the uptrend and women are increasingly represented in traditionally male-dominated occupations such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as in leadership roles,” it added.
Resident employment rates among females aged 25 to 64 improved over the past decade, increasing from 69.2 per cent in 2013 to 76.6 per cent in 2023. The figure for males in the same age group has been constant at about 89 per cent.
The gap between male and female employment also narrowed to a difference of 12.4 percentage points.
More women also took on roles among professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) occupations, growing from 42.3 per cent in 2013 to 46.7 per cent in 2023.
The unadjusted gender pay gap for full-time resident employees aged 25 to 54, narrowed from 16.3 per cent in 2018 to 14.3 per cent in 2023. This is calculated as a straightforward percentage difference between each gender’s average pay.
When comparing men and women with similar characteristics in age, education, and occupation, the adjusted gender pay gap was 6 per cent in 2023. This is down from 6.7 per cent in 2018.
The adjusted gender pay gap reflects unmeasured characteristics, like differences in the effects of parenthood and caregiving responsibilities, which women tend to shoulder more than men.
And as the demand on caregivers grows due to Singapore’s ageing society, financial support is available to defray long-term caregiving costs.
This includes the Home Caregiving Grant (HCG), which was increased in 2023 to $400 per month, from $200 previously, with more help provided to eligible lower-income households. The number of beneficiaries has increased since the scheme started in 2019, with about 44,000 individuals receiving the grant in 2023.
Violence against women
MSF said in the report that strategies have been implemented to address violence and safeguard women across various sectors - like homes, schools, workplaces, and in public. “Moving forward, efforts to bolster safety measures will continue and evolve across multiple domains,” it said.
Nevertheless, sexual and hurt offences against women still occur, the ministry said in the report.
The number of female victims of rape increased from 4.8 per 100,000 in 2013 to 15 per 100,000 in 2022. The number of female victims of outrage of modesty remained relatively stable over the same period, with 58.4 victims per 100,000 females in 2022.
Through legislation and enforcement, the Government continues to take seriously any incident of sexual violence against women, including rape and outrage of modesty, MSF said.
Some of the changes in legislation in recent years to champion the protection of victims include raising the minimum imprisonment term for outrage of modesty from two to three years in 2022, and introducing a new sentencing option in 2024 to allow serial serious sex offenders to be detained until they do not pose a threat to public safety.
The Women’s Charter was also amended in 2023 to empower family violence victims to better protect themselves, strengthen the Government’s ability to intervene in family violence cases, and raise penalties for offenders.
For example, the amendments allow for victims to apply for orders to disallow the perpetrator to remain in areas frequented by the victim, and prohibit them from communicating with them.
The report noted that online harms have emerged as a new form of threat to the safety women. A 2023 survey by SG Her Empowerment (SHE) found that female youths were more at risk for online harms of a sexual nature, with 22 per cent reporting experiencing sexual harassment online compared to 12 per cent of male youths.
The Government introduced a suite of legislative measures to deal with harmful online content and behaviour, including those targeted at women and girls, MSF said in the report.
The Online Criminal Harms Act was passed in 2023 to better protect Singapore users from online criminal activities, like the communication of voyeuristic materials and online child exploitation.
A Code of Practice for Online Safety was also introduced in July 2023 to require designated social media services to put in place measures to minimise Singapore users’ exposure to harmful online content, including sexual or cyberbullying content.
To strengthen measures to prevent youth sexual offending, a resource package has been developed to help professionals identify inappropriate behaviours early.
The Government has aimed to train half of all school and community counsellors by end-2024 in using the Early Identification and Intervention Resource Package for Youths with at-risk Sexual Behaviours resource package, and the remaining to be trained by end-2025.
MSF said: “Every Singaporean also has a role to reinforce a culture of safety and respect through their everyday actions and habits.”
“Men and women can actively speak out against disrespect and objectification of women. Together, we can create an environment where our women and girls feel safe and respected.”