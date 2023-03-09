Singapore pursuing three strategies for sustained, moderate growth: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – As an advanced economy with a small labour force that already sees high employment levels, it is an “economic imperative” that Singapore relies on productivity to drive economic growth moving forward, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

To do so, he said the Government will pursue steady, moderate growth, in line with other advanced economies, via three strategies: transforming industries, attracting quality investments, and training workers to be more productive.

Underscoring the need to lean on productivity for economic growth, Mr Wong said Singapore’s labour force growth will need to slow down due to its natural limits, such as the number of foreign workers the country can host, even as it augments its workforce with foreign talent “particularly at the top end”.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, was one of three panellists in The Straits Times-The Business Times Budget 2023 Roundtable held on Monday. It was moderated by ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

He was responding to questions from Mr Khanna on whether it was a gamble for the Republic to depend extensively on productivity, given Singapore’s low productivity compared with other advanced economies.

Mr Wong also said economic growth of 2 per cent to 3 per cent, compared with the 7 per cent seen in Singapore’s past, is a “natural evolution of our economy”, in the light of high per capita income.

“The economy is now more mature. You’re at a high base. The next incremental step gets harder and harder.”

Nonetheless, the Government cannot allow Singapore’s economy to stagnate and lose ground, he added.