Singapore Prison Service to get first female Commissioner

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) will see its first female commissioner with key leadership changes announced on Monday (June 15).

Ms Shie Yong Lee, 48, currently the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons (Policy and Transformation), will be appointed Commissioner of Prisons (Designate) on July 17.

She will take over the role fully from Mr Desmond Chin, 55, when he retires on Sept 28 to pursue other interests.

Her current role will be taken up by Mr Daniel Tan, 48, currently Director (Planning and Organisation) at the Singapore Police Force, on the same day.

Ms Shie has held various key appointments over 25 years with SPS, including Chief of Staff and Commander of Cluster B, Changi Prison Complex.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said she will "continue the transformation of the correctional landscape" through the use of technology and partnering public agencies and the community.

"This will contribute to better rehabilitation outcomes for offenders, and ultimately, a safer Singapore," it said.

The ministry added that SPS has made significant strides in various areas since Mr Chin took over as Commissioner in October 2016.

He joined SPS in 1990 as a prison officer at the then-Jalan Awan Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

He went on to hold key posts including chief executive of the then-Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises (Score), now known as Yellow Ribbon Singapore.

As Commissioner, Mr Chin grew SPS's correctional science knowledge, built up its research capabilities and rehabilitation expertise, and implemented programmes for offenders.

Singapore's recidivism rate continued its downward trend during his time as Commissioner, and the number of Yellow Ribbon volunteers increased.

Mr Chin also implemented technological initiatives which streamlined work processes to allow officers to take on higher value rehabilitative work, said MHA.

"He expanded the placement of suitable inmates on community-based programmes to help ease their transition and reintegration back to society," it added.

Under his leadership, SPS clinched the Singapore Quality Award (Special Commendation) last year.

Apart from his work in Singapore, Mr Chin has also been on the board of the International Corrections and Prisons Association since October 2017.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam thanked Mr Chin for "many years of sterling service" and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

He also congratulated Ms Shie on her appointment, adding that he is confident she will take SPS to new heights.