Singapore President Halimah Yacob to attend inauguration of South Korea's new president

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob will visit Seoul from May 9 to11 at the invitation of South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.

Madam Halimah is among a group of foreign leaders invited by Mr Yoon to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony on May 10, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday (May 6).

While in Seoul, Madam Halimah will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in. She will also attend a bilateral meeting and a banquet dinner hosted by Mr Yoon.

During her visit, Madam Halimah will meet members of the Singapore business community in Seoul, MFA said.

Madam Halimah will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the Istana and MFA.

Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President while Madam Halimah is away.