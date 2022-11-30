Making air-conditioning greener: How he's helping Singaporeans reduce their carbon footprint

Mr Liu Yue has a new engineering challenge. The 38-year-old Principal Engineer is part of the team designing and building the first centralised cooling system (CCS) for a residential estate in Singapore – in the Tengah eco-town.

Instead of individual compressor units mounted on aircon ledges, Mr Liu is tasked to build a centralised system which circulates chilled water to and from each flat to cool air within the flat, thus delivering air-conditioning service to 19,000 households in the estate. The first homes will be ready in 2023.

“It is definitely a challenge because we have to work with many other parties to overcome the space constraints,” says Mr Liu. In his previous posting in SP Group, Mr Liu worked at an underground district cooling system that serves the Marina Bay central business district. But this time, Mr Liu has to deal with space constraints of a different kind.

“In HDB flats, it’s not cost-efficient to have large underground spaces, so we have to think out of the box and find space for our cooling equipment,” Mr Liu shares.

Eventually, the project team decided to place the CCS equipment on the HDB block roof, which would allow precious ground space to be used by the community.

HDB flat rooftops would host the CCS equipment which service a cluster of HDB blocks. This arrangement would optimise the cooling output of the CCS equipment, achieving both energy efficiency and supply reliability.

Mr Liu is proud that he plays a part in transforming the energy sector to meet climate goals.

“My work helps to make essential services and utilities, which are crucial for daily life and business, more energy efficient. We are helping to improve lives by the meaningful transformation of the power industry. This brings me a lot of satisfaction as an engineer,” he says.

Reaping benefits from economies of scale

In a CCS, a few interconnected centralised plants produce chilled water which is piped to individual households. “Colder” chilled water produced at the centralised plants is circulated to the indoor air-conditioner (known as chilled water fan coil unit or FCU) in each flat. The FCU recirculates the air within the flat and cools the air. In the process, the chilled water is “warmed” up. The warmer water is then returned to the centralised plants to be chilled again and repeat the process.

Because the centralised chilled water plants are 30 per cent more energy efficient by design than individual split units found typically in households, CCS is more economical for air-conditioning of flats.