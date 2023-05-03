How this real-life Captain Planet is combating climate change

While great strides have been made to advance the adoption of solar energy, there is still tremendous work to be done and hurdles to overcome.

To tackle climate change and decarbonise the power sector, Mr Xcel Lai, a principal engineer at SP Group (SP) and a member of the company’s Sustainable Energy Solutions team, works with commercial and industrial customers to maximise solar deployment on their properties by identifying and tapping underutilised spaces to generate sustainable, renewable energy for business needs.

Mr Lai’s latest project involves installing rooftop solar panels on 37 electrical substations across Singapore, which will generate low-carbon energy of 15.7 megawatt-peak (MWp) annually – enough to power more than 4,500 four-room HDB flats a year. This is one of SP’s latest green initiatives to optimise substations with low-carbon capabilities and contribute towards national sustainability targets.

“Green energy is transformational and central to the future of energy. My job is to figure out how to safely and optimally shift our energy supply from our traditional energy sources to more sustainable sources,” shares the 33-year-old.

A substation is a part of the power grid infrastructure which enables energy transmission and converts high voltage to low voltage for the end-user. For Mr Lai, the project to “green” the 37 substations exemplifies what it takes for Singapore to progress in her energy journey.

The solar panels are slated to be installed on all 37 substations by 2025.

This in turn will contribute to Singapore’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Energy Market Authority aims to install at least two gigawatt-peak of solar deployment by 2030, equivalent to the annual electrical needs of 350,000 households.

Engineering the urban solar roofscape

The concept of harvesting the sun’s energy from Singapore’s rooftops sounds straightforward. However, it is not just a matter of mounting solar panels on any available space. In land-scarce Singapore, rooftops may not always be designed to house solar panels.

Typically, a project to install solar panels starts with a site feasibility study. Mr Lai visits the site to assess and plan how to install the photovoltaic system which transforms sunlight into electrical energy.

“I get to access the usually-hidden service and logistics areas, which can look surprisingly different from what the public sees,” he says.

“There are many considerations during a site survey – from the irradiance and shading which is affected by the surrounding buildings and the sun’s angle, to the type and weight-bearing ability of the roof surface. We also need to ensure that the installation conforms to the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s fire safety regulations,” Mr Lai adds.

The space also has to be large enough for an efficiently scaled operation. These technical challenges aside, Mr Lai is excited about the prospect of overcoming these constraints to unlock the viability of solar energy at scale.

“Carbon neutrality is an achievable goal and Singapore is moving decisively towards this. It is only a question of how fast we are able to transition. This is where my colleagues and I at SP have a chance at making a meaningful contribution to our industry and the planet. While the path to net-zero is an uphill task, we hope to be part of the solution that reduces the pollution, metaphorically speaking.”

Sustainability has become a priority for many companies today. Mr Lai and his colleagues from the SP's energy services unit are identifying solutions that would help businesses embed sustainability practices into their operations to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts. These include solar photovoltaic systems, microgrids and battery energy storage systems.