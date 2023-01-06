He connects the nation to Singapore’s electricity grid

Most of us can’t imagine a world without power. It lights up streets, warms our showers and charges our digital devices.

It is also crucial to sustaining life, as SP Group (SP) Principal Technical Officer Abdul Latiff Muhamed Abdullah would tell you.

The SP employee still remembers his heart swelling with pride when he switched on the power for the National Cancer Centre Singapore’s (NCCS) new building, which began operations in December 2022.

Located in Singapore General Hospital’s campus, the new building is four times larger than the old one and is able to handle 200,000 patient visits a year. The grid powers the centre’s life-saving medical equipment that the patients need for their cancer treatment.

“I feel a sense of happiness and fulfilment each time I pass by the building, having been part of the team to lay the power cables and the privilege of switching the lights on for the first time,” says Mr Abdul Latiff.

The 38-year-old oversees the commissioning of new substations, which connect new properties to the electricity grid maintained by SP.

He is part of a team that links 1.6 million commercial, industrial and residential customers to SP’s grid. From hospitals to HDB flats and factories, Mr Latiff has commissioned them all in his 14-year career with SP.

Keeping the electricity flowing

Last year, customers experienced a record low average of 6.6 seconds of electricity interruption, one of the lowest in the world.

A typical day for Mr Abdul Latiff involves careful planning and managing the deployment of resources. “For areas with critical power dependency, such as data centres and hospitals, we need to be on high alert to respond to unexpected situations efficiently,” he says.

As new projects come on stream, Mr Abdul Latiff and his team also take charge of linking up new substations to the grid through cable connections. Excavation is typically involved, which can be a tricky situation for the team.

For instance, if the excavation takes place near the entrance of a hospital, the team has to make provisions for ambulances and other emergency vehicles to enter swiftly, while ensuring safety for his team and the successful connection of substations.

“If we close one lane of the road for excavation, the ambulance may take a few more minutes than usual to enter the hospital. It could be a matter of life and death for emergency cases,” explains Mr Abdul Latiff.

“These are critical details that I have to consider in minimising impact,” he adds.

