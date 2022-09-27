Singapore population grows 3.4% to 5.64m, reversing 2 consecutive years of decline

SINGAPORE - The total population of Singapore grew by 3.4 per cent over the past year to reach 5.64 million in June, the Government's annual Population in Brief report revealed on Tuesday.

The growth reversed two consecutive years of population decline, but the figure remained slightly below the 5.7 million recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The easing of pandemic safety measures and travel curbs made it easier for citizens and permanent residents (PRs) to come back from overseas, and also facilitated the hiring of work permit holders.

Fewer pandemic health restrictions also had an effect on citizen marriages, which increased by 20.6 per cent to 23,433 in 2021, from 19,430 in 2020.

More people tied the knot in 2021 than in 2019, when 22,165 marriages were recorded, said the report by the National Population and Talent Division.

There were 31,713 citizen births in 2021, a slight decrease from the 31,816 in 2020. The resident total fertility rate recovered slightly to 1.12 births per woman in 2021 from the historic low of 1.1 in 2020. The figure for 2019 was 1.14.