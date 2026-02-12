Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore Pools said that the disruption has since been resolved and systems are operating normally.

SINGAPORE - About 3,000 bets were rewarded with a double payout and 13,000 others were not registered after Singapore Pools experienced a “technical disruption” for three hours on the morning of Feb 11.

On Feb 12, Singapore Pools said its IT system was “unavailable” from 6am to 9am the day before.

This resulted in about 13,000 bets that were placed online or at retail outlets not being registered in the system, said Singapore Pools, which added that it will refund the stakes and honour any winnings if a punter can show proof or record of a winning bet made.

The operator will contact affected online customers. Retail customers may call 6786-6688 for help.

The disruption also led to some 3,000 cases of double settlement of bets, which led to winners receiving double the winning payouts through their online accounts.



Singapore Pools said it is in the process of notifying these customers and recovering the erroneous payouts.

It did not disclose either the sum that will be refunded or that it aims to recover .

The disruption has since been resolved and systems are operating normally, said Singapore Pools, adding that it was not a cyber incident and no customer data was compromised.

“Efforts are continuing to identify affected customers. We regret the inconvenience caused and will continue to work on addressing any affected customers,” it added.

Singapore Pools is the sole legal operator of lottery, sports betting and horse wagering in Singapore. Turnover is generated from Toto, the Singapore Sweep, 4D, sports betting and horse racing.