Singapore Polytechnic optometry students to train with cutting-edge technology

Singapore Polytechnic (SP) has partnered with two global vision care leaders – EssilorLuxottica and Zeiss – to introduce Singapore’s first integrated optometry suite to the SP Optometry Centre (SPOC), to enhance the training of its optometry students.
The SP-EssilorLuxottica Myopia Management Suite will expose optometry students to various myopia management options to cater to patients with different needs.
Students will also be taught evidence-based approaches that delay the onset or progression of myopia.
For example, students will learn to diagnose myopia accurately with EssilorLuxottica’s state-of-the-art equipment and how to prescribe myopia control spectacle lenses which better help in slowing myopia progression and axial eye elongation.
With these practical and hands-on approaches, SP hopes its optometry students will be more industry-ready and familiar with the latest technology in myopia management upon graduation.
Another training facility is the SP-Zeiss Vision Analysis Suite which gives students practical learning experiences that will develop their expertise and efficiency in vision assessment.
Mr Ken Tong Wei Jian, president of the Singapore Optometric Association said the use of technology and digitalisation from both companies has simplified lengthy steps, thus streamlining the process for both optometrists and patients. This reduces the process of getting assessed for vision problems to just one eye assessment using one optical machine.
With the use of Zeiss equipment, students can also reduce the time taken to test and fit patients for corrective lenses as well as reduce the margins of error.
Rather than diagnosing patients’ vision manually using a phoropter which holds multiple lenses that are tried one at a time, students use cutting-edge Zeiss technology to generate comprehensive analysis reports which allow them to understand the patients’ condition in one place.
In this way, students can make more informed decisions swiftly to improve the quality of care.
Mr Tong also emphasised the importance of optometrists keeping abreast of the latest technologies available to help patients see and live better.
He said he is heartened to see industry partners working closely with institutes of higher learning to bring these technologies to optometry students.
SP said that these new technologies and training opportunities will further elevate and build on SP’s long-standing optometry programme which began in 1994, to deliver the best-in-class care for myopia patients and equip students with the relevant knowledge and skills to advance in their optometry careers.
Ri Thant Audrey, 18, who is in her second year of optometry study at SP, told the Straits Times she has always wanted to work in the healthcare industry and was first drawn to optometry while in primary school.
During an eye examination, she was fascinated to learn that the optometrist could take pictures of the back of the eye. She is now looking forward to deepening her knowledge through the use of the SP-EssilorLuxottica Myopia Management Suite.
She is confident that the training at SPOC will enable her to transition seamlessly to working as an optometrist after graduation.
Ms Clarissa Yeo, the regional manager of medical and professional affairs for EssilorLuxottica in South-east Asia and Korea, affirmed EssilorLuxottica’s commitment towards advancing myopia research and partnerships in the community to bring better care for children living with myopia.
“We are excited to partner with Singapore Polytechnic to provide optometry students with real-world learning opportunities to strengthen childhood myopia management,” she said.