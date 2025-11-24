Singapore police to conduct exercise in downtown area on Nov 26

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cordons will be set up and “exercise in progress” signs will be placed around the exercise area.

SINGAPORE – The police will be conducting an exercise in the downtown area on Nov 26 .

In a Facebook post on Nov 24 , the police said that their officers will be more visible in the vicinity of the exercise location.



Blank ammunition will be used during the exercise, the police said, adding that the public should not be alarmed.

A Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) will be established in the area on Nov 26 from 7pm to 10pm by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

During this period, all aerial activities, including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones, within and into the TRA is prohibited, unless permission has been obtained from CAAS.

Unauthorised aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the TRA is an offence. Anyone found conducting aerial activities within the restricted area without the required permits can face a fine of up to $20,000 for the first offence, and a fine of up to $40,000 or imprisonment of up to 15 months, or both, for subsequent offences.

Details of the TRA will be available on mapping service OneMap from Nov 26 at 7am.



The public can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 if they have queries.