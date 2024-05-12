Singapore, Philippines upgrade weekly code-share flights with new MOU

SINGAPORE – Up to 150 weekly code-share flights – an increase from the previous limit of 35 – will carry passengers between Singapore and Manila as part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) inked between the Republic and the Philippines.

The MOU, signed by Mr Yee Ping Yi, Singapore’s deputy secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Mr Enrique Antonio J. Esquivel III, the Philippines’ assistant secretary for aviation and airports, on May 9, will “upgrade and further liberalise international air services between both countries”.

The MOU upgrades the bilateral air services agreement (ASA), which was first signed in 2010 and last amended in 2015, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on May 12.

The agreement allows both Singapore and Philippine airlines to offer up to 150 weekly cod-eshare services to shuttle passengers between Singapore and Manila, with airlines from third countries as code-share partners.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, CAAS explained that code-sharing agreements enable airlines to sell seats on each other’s flights and split some of the revenue while giving passengers more travel options.

“In this case, the entitlements are counted by flights,” the authority said.

“This is a significant increase from the current limit of 35 weekly code-share services. The new limit of 150 weekly code-share services will double to 300 by March 29, 2026 – the start of airlines’ northern summer 2026 season – and will be fully lifted by end-March 2027,” added CAAS.

Additionally, no limit will be imposed on code-share services between Singapore and other destinations in the Philippines. The same will apply to services between Singapore and any points in the Philippines involving other airlines from Asean or the European Union.

Furthermore, Philippine airlines that are fully owned or controlled by nationals of other countries will be able to access the traffic rights exchanged in the ASA – only if their main place of business is in the Philippines.

Before, only airlines that were owned and effectively controlled by Philippine nationals were able to do this, said CAAS.

Mr Yee said: “It is important to provide a favourable regulatory environment so that our carriers can capitalise on new business opportunities. This MOU will facilitate improved air connectivity between and beyond both countries and is a win-win outcome for both countries.”