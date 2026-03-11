Singapore’s peregrine falcon nanny cam back online after technical issues

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 24-hour YouTube live stream of the pair’s nest was launched on March 5 for the public to watch the falcons' second batch of chicks grow up.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s only known pair of breeding peregrine falcons and their fledglings are back online after a live stream of their nest on a building in Raffles Place resumed following nearly two days of technical issues.

Members of the public have cooed over the feeding and parenting behaviour of the falcons and their four fluffy chicks, otherwise known as eyases, since the 24-hour YouTube live stream of the nest was launched on March 5.

The current batch of fledglings, the falcons’ second, hatched on Feb 20 and Feb 22.

The camera feed showcasing the nest above the 34th floor of OCBC Bank’s Chulia Street headquarters began experiencing issues on March 9 at about 6pm.

The National Parks Board (NParks), which runs the live stream with OCBC, confirmed on Facebook that it was facing “technical difficulties” and was working to resolve them.

The video feed momentarily returned online at 5.18pm on March 10, only for the connection to be lost again some 20 minutes later.

On March 11 at 2.16pm, the live stream appeared online under a new YouTube link.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animals, capable of reaching speeds of more than 320kmh when diving for prey.

Their natural homes are cliff walls, but they have also adapted to use building ledges and alcoves, which provide shelter from predators and proximity to an abundant supply of urban prey.

The OCBC pair belong to the Falco peregrinus ernesti subspecies native to Singapore, and are considered Singapore’s rarest breeding birds. Unlike migratory peregrine falcons, they have solid black heads.

In 2024, researchers from the Swiss Ornithological Institute and NParks spotted them entering a recess on the exterior of the OCBC Centre after mating.

This led to the discovery of their nesting site, where trays filled with loose gravel were placed to give the pair a more comfortable surface.

A CCTV camera system was later installed to allow researchers to monitor the progress of the falcons’ breeding cycle.

The pair successfully hatched two chicks in 2025.

The public can watch the peregrine falcons and their second batch of chicks at this website .

They are advised to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 if they see any fledglings on the ground.