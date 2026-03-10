Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore peregrine falcon nanny cam faces technical issues

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The four peregrine falcon chicks resting as they wait for their parents to return on March 10.

The four peregrine falcon chicks resting as they wait for their parents to return on March 10.

SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/NPARKS

avatar-alt

Ang Qing

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Fans of Singapore’s only known pair of

breeding peregrine falcons

have been intermittently deprived of a live stream showcasing their milestones, days after the video feed’s launch.

The 24-hour YouTube live stream of the pair’s nest was

launched on March 5

for the public to watch their second batch of chicks grow up.

Over the past few days, members of the public have cooed over the feeding and parenting behaviour of the falcons, as they raise their four fluffy chicks, otherwise known as eyases.

However, the feed showcasing the nest above the 34th floor of OCBC’s Chulia Street headquarters began facing issues on March 9 by about 6pm.

The National Parks Board (NParks), which runs the livestream with OCBC, confirmed on Facebook that it was facing “technical difficulties” and was working to resolve them.

While the video feed came back online at 5.18pm on March 10, the connection was lost once more some 20 minutes later. As at 8pm, the feed was still down.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animals, capable of reaching speeds of more than 320kmh when diving for prey. They are one of the world’s most widespread bird species, and are known to nest on urban buildings.

The falcons belong to the Falco peregrinus ernesti subspecies native to Singapore, and are considered Singapore’s rarest breeding birds. Unlike migratory peregrine falcons, they have solid black heads.

The OCBC pair were first found to have nested at the building in April 2024, and they successfully hatched two chicks the next year. The second batch of fledglings then hatched on Feb 20 and Feb 22.

Members of the public are advised to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they see any fledglings on the ground.

More on this topic
Bird enthusiasts all a-twitter over sightings of daurian starlings in Woodlands
S’pore’s crow population grew by over 20 times in under 10 years
See more on

Animals

Birds

National Parks Board

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.