Singapore peregrine falcon nanny cam faces technical issues

The four peregrine falcon chicks resting as they wait for their parents to return on March 10.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Singapore’s only known pair of breeding peregrine falcons have been intermittently deprived of a live stream showcasing their milestones, days after the video feed’s launch.

The 24-hour YouTube live stream of the pair’s nest was launched on March 5 for the public to watch their second batch of chicks grow up.

Over the past few days, members of the public have cooed over the feeding and parenting behaviour of the falcons, as they raise their four fluffy chicks, otherwise known as eyases.

However, the feed showcasing the nest above the 34th floor of OCBC’s Chulia Street headquarters began facing issues on March 9 by about 6pm.

The National Parks Board (NParks), which runs the livestream with OCBC, confirmed on Facebook that it was facing “technical difficulties” and was working to resolve them.

While the video feed came back online at 5.18pm on March 10, the connection was lost once more some 20 minutes later. As at 8pm, the feed was still down.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animals, capable of reaching speeds of more than 320kmh when diving for prey. They are one of the world’s most widespread bird species, and are known to nest on urban buildings.

The falcons belong to the Falco peregrinus ernesti subspecies native to Singapore, and are considered Singapore’s rarest breeding birds. Unlike migratory peregrine falcons, they have solid black heads.

The OCBC pair were first found to have nested at the building in April 2024, and they successfully hatched two chicks the next year. The second batch of fledglings then hatched on Feb 20 and Feb 22.

Members of the public are advised to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they see any fledglings on the ground.