Singapore passport remains world's second most powerful, after Japan's

Japan continues to outstrip Singapore as the world's most powerful passport in a new update to a global index.

The index noted yesterday that Japanese passport holders can travel without a prior visa to a record 193 destinations, up from 191 in the first quarter of this year.

Singapore remains in second place with access to 192 destinations, compared with 190 places reported in January. South Korea and Germany remain in third place with 191 destinations.

The index by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners ranks passport power according to how many destinations their holders can go to without a prior visa and is updated throughout the year.

While it does not account for Covid-19 travel curbs, it indicates what post-pandemic travel freedom might look like as countries selectively begin to open their borders to international visitors, Henley & Partners said.

The first-place tie shared by Ja-pan and Singapore in 2019 was broken last year when Japan gained easier access to Saudi Arabia.

Henley & Partners noted that the gap in travel freedom is at its widest since the index began in 2006, with Japanese passport holders able to visit 167 more destinations than citizens of Afghanistan, who can travel to only 26 nations worldwide without a prior visa.

Britain and the United States, which held the top spot in 2014, are now at seventh place with a score of 187.

While there has been very little movement in the index since the outbreak of Covid-19, China became one of the biggest climbers in the past decade in the latest update.

It has risen from 90th position with a score of 40 in 2011, to 68th place and a score of 77.

Henley & Partners chairman Christian Kaelin said: "While nobody expects a return to pre-pandemic mobility levels any time soon, the outlook now is certainly more hopeful than it was even a few months ago."