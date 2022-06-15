Singapore offers environment tech firms need to thrive: Heng

Tech companies looking to manifest ideas to tackle major challenges will need an environment where innovation flows across borders, backed by constructive regulation.

Subsequently, scaling up to impact and profitability will require going international and exploring new markets.

And Singapore is one destination that offers the infrastructure and access required across this process, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

Speaking at the hybrid London Tech Week event running until Friday, he outlined the potential for technology to improve lives in a time of risks posed by the climate crisis, ageing populations and pandemics, among other issues.

Coming up with solutions will require a sharper competitive edge, and "key to this is getting onto the innovation flywheel and being part of the flow of innovation", he said.

To that end, Singapore welcomes diverse talent through schemes such as Tech.Pass, a visa for top-tier foreign tech entrepreneurs and leaders, and aims to build up a community with initiatives such as Startup SG, which provides mentorship and grants.

"In Singapore, you will also be able to tap into one of the largest VC (venture capitalist) markets in South-east Asia. Last year alone, Singapore-based start-ups raised US$11 billion (S$15 billion) - almost triple that raised in 2020 - and 11 unicorns were minted here," Mr Heng added.

He pointed to Singapore's Global Innovation Alliance network, which connects start-ups to more than 15 major hubs around the world, including London.

Singapore also hosts an annual Week of Innovation and Technology - taking place in October this year - to facilitate the exchange and flow of ideas.

Mr Heng noted that for innovation to thrive, a constructive regulatory approach is also critical.

"Emerging tech receives a mix of sceptical criticism and passionate enthusiasm. Understandably so," he said. "Take crypto assets as an example. Cryptocurrencies are risky for retail investors and subject to speculation. But there is great potential in the underlying blockchain technology - for example, in wholesale cross-border currency settlements."

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, urged regulators not to simply curtail such technologies, and cited Singapore's approach of working collaboratively with the industry to minimise risks while encouraging innovation.

Last month, he announced a blockchain project by Singapore's central bank to study the economic potential of decentralised finance and how to establish regulatory guard rails if needed.