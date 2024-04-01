Singapore needs to tackle scalpers and scammers at its root to cement concert hub status

SINGAPORE – It was a nightmare dressed like a daydream for Swifties.
Emerging from the ticketing bloodbath for The Eras Tour concert, where they fought tooth and nail with ticket scalpers, desperate fans without tickets turned to the ticket resale channels such as Stubhub, Facebook, X, Telegram and Xiaohongshu.
Fans knew these sites could be trouble. These places resemble a Wild Wild West with little in the way of rules – resale prices are mostly exorbitant and fans have few tools to verify if the tickets they are willing to shell out for are genuine, putting them in danger of being scammed.
The situation has drawn the ire of fans and ignited calls for Singapore to consider anti-scalping laws – including by the consumer watchdog Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) in January.
Anti-scalping laws can prevent the resale of items like event tickets at excessive mark-ups, while allowing genuine cases of resale.
Such laws have been in place since June 2019 in Japan, where tickets cannot be resold at prices higher than their retail value for commercial purposes; and in New South Wales, Australia, it is an offence to resell tickets for more than 10 per cent of the original price including transaction costs.
Singapore has resisted such a move so far. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) told The Straits Times its approach to consumer protection is based on promoting fair trading by businesses and helping consumers make informed decisions.
“We seek to strike an appropriate balance between protecting consumers and allowing transactions between willing buyers and sellers to take place at mutually agreed upon prices,” said a ministry spokesman.
There are fair reasons to be cautious about anti-scalping laws.
Mr Gilbert Leong, a senior partner at law firm Dentons Rodyk, said that such laws are hard to implement and enforce, and complicated by overseas scalpers who may be beyond the reach of local laws.
As Singapore is a global hub, overseas scalpers reselling tickets for events here will find a large market of foreigners willing to fly here to watch the concert, Mr Leong said.
Mr Ian Teo, lecturer of retail, e-commerce management and events management at Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Business Management, said that anti-scalping laws could create challenges for legitimate businesses such as dropshippers, where retailers outsource the handling of fulfilment of orders to a third party.
The same would go for sellers of collectibles, such as limited-edition sneakers.
“This could lead to losses and deter them from continuing the business altogether, reducing freedom of trade in Singapore,” said Mr Teo.
But anti-scalping efforts are not just about setting a price ceiling on resale items. It’s also about penalising bad behaviour, especially when greedy actors are becoming more capable.
Mr George Lee, senior vice-president at cyber-security firm Imperva Asia Pacific and Japan, said that in many markets, over 40 per cent of online ticket bookings use automated tools.
“While it may take a regular user several steps to complete a purchase, sophisticated scalping bots expedite the process by directly accessing the payment screen and exploiting underlying application programming interfaces for unprecedented speed,” said Mr Lee.
In the battle between algorithms and humans, technology has the edge.
Mr Lau Kok Keng, head of intellectual property, sports and gaming at law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore, suggested that the use of bots to buy an excessive number of tickets could be criminalised to reflect society’s disapproval of ticket scalping.
The United States’ Bots Act – or Better Online Ticket Sales Act – rolled out in 2016 made it illegal to resell tickets obtained through bots.
But the devil’s in the details, and there has been criticism that the law is costly and difficult to enforce, as scalpers are constantly adapting their strategies and are hard to identify. So far, the Federal Trade Commission has taken just one case to court.
US senators are now proposing updated laws to improve enforcement by making ticket resellers report successful bot attacks.
While these legislative levers are not foolproof, they should be mulled over as they level the playing field.
As Mr Lau points out: “It is for the performer to set the price, not someone who was fortunate or clever enough to get tickets to resell for a profit.”
The more pressing concern for the Government is ticket scams, with at least 1,551 victims and losses of at least $737,000 between Jan 1 and March 12, with more than half involving The Eras Tour tickets. Karma is on the scent of these cheats, with the police hauling some to court.
The authorities have exhorted consumers to avoid unauthorised resellers like e-commerce marketplaces, and to buy only from legitimate sites or resellers like Ticketmaster that offer ticket verification and guaranteed refunds.
But while that is sound advice, it ignores the fact that when scalpers operate with impunity and scoop up tickets, secondary resale markets are the next best option for fans.
While Singapore makes moves to be a world-class entertainment hub – and the latest Taylor Swift extravaganza has succeeded in showcasing its ability to do so – the flip side is that many fans, including overseas Swifties, have been burnt by swindlers.
Singapore’s reputation not only as an entertainment but a tourism hub is at risk of being dented.
With event promoters and ticketing agents standing to benefit as the country exerts its pull to draw more A-listers, they should bear more responsibility in improving consumer protection.
To disincentivise fans from turning to secondary resale markets, companies like Sistic and Ticketmaster have included ticketing conditions that allow them to deny entry to holders of resold tickets.
But in the case of the Eras Tour, it appears that fans who managed to get valid tickets from the secondary market have been allowed to enjoy the show with no issues.
It seems like the ticket conditions have broadly been used to turn away those fans with duplicate tickets, or those who have been sold the same ticket for the same seat by fraudsters.
Mr Leong said it’s not in the interest of ticketing companies to totally prevent reselling regardless of how much the consumer paid for it, and the time and cost of enforcing such conditions are likely to outweigh the benefits.
“This is because the venue operator or promoter is not likely to be adversely affected as long as the ticket has been paid for at its face value,” he said.
In the case of The Eras Tour, Ticketmaster issued the tickets via PDFs, and did not allow transfer of tickets between accounts. But there was no way for a secondary buyer to check how many times a legitimate ticket has been downloaded, forwarded, or reprinted.
Ticketing companies should look into facilitating a traceable and verified means of reselling tickets.
Mr Joe Escobedo, an adjunct lecturer of marketing at NUS Business School, said: “Introducing personalised tickets that require ID checks at the venue can ensure the person attending is the original purchaser.
“Additionally, employing blockchain technology could enhance transparency and security.”
Blockchain technology can provide immutable records of transactions and ensure that tickets cannot be duplicated or tampered with.
Industry players looking into these new tools will of course have to work out how to reduce unnecessary delays when admitting concert-goers, and consider its cost-effectiveness. These tools may increase operational costs, but it can help companies make their platforms safer and build consumer trust.
An example of a ticketing agent that puts fans first is Dice, a London-based company. It has e-tickets with QR codes that cannot be captured by screenshots, and are only activated two hours before the event. Plus, tickets can only be resold on its platform at face value.
The start-up, which was founded in 2014, saw more than 55,000 artists, 10,000 venues, festivals and promoters across 30 cities use its platform to sell their tickets in 2023. The same year, the company raised US$65 million (S$87.7 million) to expand to the United States and Europe.
Singapore should take lessons from such case studies if it wants to stand in the spotlight as a world-class concert venue.
When Singapore rolls out the red carpet for international acts, these stars shine on stage for their supporters. As these fans are the ones bringing in tourism dollars and spurring the economy, their experience should take centre stage.
And borrowing Swift’s lyrics in the song Anti-Hero, fans should not be left to their own devices, that come with prices and vices, with fans ending up in crisis.