Singapore needs to tackle scalpers and scammers at its root to cement concert hub status

SINGAPORE – It was a nightmare dressed like a daydream for Swifties.

Emerging from the ticketing bloodbath for The Eras Tour concert, where they fought tooth and nail with ticket scalpers, desperate fans without tickets turned to the ticket resale channels such as Stubhub, Facebook, X, Telegram and Xiaohongshu.

Fans knew these sites could be trouble. These places resemble a Wild Wild West with little in the way of rules – resale prices are mostly exorbitant and fans have few tools to verify if the tickets they are willing to shell out for are genuine, putting them in danger of being scammed.

The situation has drawn the ire of fans and ignited calls for Singapore to consider anti-scalping laws – including by the consumer watchdog Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) in January.

Anti-scalping laws can prevent the resale of items like event tickets at excessive mark-ups, while allowing genuine cases of resale.

Such laws have been in place since June 2019 in Japan, where tickets cannot be resold at prices higher than their retail value for commercial purposes; and in New South Wales, Australia, it is an offence to resell tickets for more than 10 per cent of the original price including transaction costs.

Singapore has resisted such a move so far. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) told The Straits Times its approach to consumer protection is based on promoting fair trading by businesses and helping consumers make informed decisions.

“We seek to strike an appropriate balance between protecting consumers and allowing transactions between willing buyers and sellers to take place at mutually agreed upon prices,” said a ministry spokesman.

There are fair reasons to be cautious about anti-scalping laws.

Mr Gilbert Leong, a senior partner at law firm Dentons Rodyk, said that such laws are hard to implement and enforce, and complicated by overseas scalpers who may be beyond the reach of local laws.

As Singapore is a global hub, overseas scalpers reselling tickets for events here will find a large market of foreigners willing to fly here to watch the concert, Mr Leong said.

Mr Ian Teo, lecturer of retail, e-commerce management and events management at Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Business Management, said that anti-scalping laws could create challenges for legitimate businesses such as dropshippers, where retailers outsource the handling of fulfilment of orders to a third party.

The same would go for sellers of collectibles, such as limited-edition sneakers.

“This could lead to losses and deter them from continuing the business altogether, reducing freedom of trade in Singapore,” said Mr Teo.

But anti-scalping efforts are not just about setting a price ceiling on resale items. It’s also about penalising bad behaviour, especially when greedy actors are becoming more capable.