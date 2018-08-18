Singapore Navy launches its seventh Littoral Mission Vessel

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) launched Dauntless, its seventh littoral mission vessel (LMV), on Saturday (Aug 18).

Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat officiated the launching ceremony, while his wife, Mrs Heng Hwee Nee, launched the vessel.

The event took place at ST Engineering Marine's Benoi Shipyard.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Heng said: "Naming this LMV Dauntless aptly reflects the RSN's determined spirit to overcome all adversity without fear, capturing also the attributes of our founding generation.

"The Dauntless spirit will continue to guide the RSN in innovating and constantly improving itself, to safeguard Singapore."

Mr Heng added that a strong and capable navy was crucial to the country's survival.

He said the navy's ability to secure and keep key sea lines of communication open, and its role in preserving Singapore's right to move freely in waters worldwide is "critical" to the Republic's prosperity and security.

The first LMV, RSS Independence, was commissioned during the RSN's Golden Jubilee on May 5 last year by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Two other vessels, RSS Sovereignty and RSS Unity, were also commissioned last year.

Two previously launched LMVs - Justice and Indomitable, will be commissioned later this year.

The sixth LMV, Fortitude, which was launched in March, is currently undergoing sea trials.

LMVs can be quickly configured with mission modules to take on a wide spectrum of operations, allowing the crew to deliver calibrated responses using lethal and non-lethal options to deal with a range of maritime threats.