Singapore must sustain commitment to National Service: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore must continue to have a strong armed forces and sustain its commitment to National Service (NS) amid a fragmented and volatile world, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the opening of Safra’s seventh clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday.

The world is more dangerous and turbulent now, said Mr Wong, citing the Israel-Hamas conflict and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Closer to home, Asia has largely been peaceful, but things could easily go wrong as a result of competition between the United States and China, and flashpoints in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, he added.

Singapore enjoys peace and security because the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has remained a “credible deterrent force”, due to generations of servicemen taking their duties seriously, Mr Wong said.

National Servicemen (NSmen) play a key role in the country’s defence, he added, highlighting how they helped operate checkpoints and supported hospitals under strain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Safra’s newest clubhouse serves more than 90,000 SAF NSmen and their families in north-west Singapore. The 29,000 sq ft facility has attracted more than 700,000 visitors since its soft launch in June.

Located within Choa Chu Kang Park, it features amenities such as a sheltered swimming pool, a 150m sky running track and an integrated entertainment hub with an 18-lane bowling alley. It also has eco-friendly features such as solar panels and a rain harvesting system.