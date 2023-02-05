Singapore must put its interests first, and not let others dictate what it does: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - When China ended its zero-Covid policy in December 2022, several countries imposed restrictions on Chinese visitor arrivals amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, but Singapore decided against it, to some criticism.

Experts here who studied the issue decided that although there were many cases, there were no new variants of concern.

The Republic was confident that its healthcare system would not be strained since not many visitors from China required hospitalisation, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Sunday.

“And so far, the call was correct. The number of imported Covid-19 cases from China is now fewer than five every week.

“In fact, we are in a position to increase the number of flights to and from China,” said the minister, who was speaking at the annual Chinese New Year spring reception organised by the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan clan association.

In January, Parliament heard that Singapore will continue to maintain a “careful and calibrated” approach towards restoring air connectivity with China, and that the authorities were reviewing applications to operate more flights between the two countries.

On Sunday, Mr Shanmugam cited this air connectivity issue as an example of Singapore’s approach with international relations at a time when tensions between the United States and China are worsening.

“Sometimes, the steps we take may look like they are more aligned with one country, other times it may look as if we are more aligned with another country.

“But actually, we are always only aligned to one country – Singapore, ourselves and our principles,” he said.

As a small country, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore has to be clear on its principles.

“We must always put Singapore’s interests first, and never be afraid to act in our own interests.

“Uphold our principles and positions consistently, impartially, objectively, and not let other countries, big or small, no matter how friendly, dictate to us what we do,” he said.

He added that the country’s policies, whether they are foreign policy or domestic policy, must be for Singaporeans to decide.

Mr Shanmugam was addressing more than 250 people at the SHHK Building Plaza, including the clan association’s management and committee members, affiliated schools’ principals and staff, as well as Chinese clan association leaders and representatives.

He said the 183-year-old Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan – one of the country’s longest-established clan associations – will continue to help take Singapore forward by teaching the right values to the next generation, helping new immigrants integrate into society, and nurturing the Singaporean Chinese culture.

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam spoke about the current global situation, describing it as more uncertain and challenging than any period Singapore has had to deal with, almost since independence.

“There is a real war in Europe, there is threat of superpower conflict in Asia-Pacific, and there is protectionism all around, undermining the multilateral trading system,” he noted.

Mr Shanmugam said Singapore has maintained long-term ties with both the US and China, as well as with European countries, because it believes many major countries need to participate and be in Asia to achieve a balance of power.

“Some big countries in the region say only Asian countries should be involved in Asia. We are a small country, we take a different view.

“Big countries may not like our view, but hope we can agree to disagree. (It is) safer for a small country to have many players in the region, instead of just one dominant power,” he added.

Mr Shanmugam’s comments come as US-China relations took another hit recently over a suspected Chinese spy balloon roaming US airspace.

On early Sunday morning (Singapore time), the airship was shot down by the US military as the balloon floated off the coast of South Carolina.

China then accused the US of overreacting and violating international practice, saying the balloon was a weather instrument that had accidentally strayed into US airspace.

Mr Shanmugam said both US and China continue to see each other not just as competitors, but also as threats, adding that a “dangerous focal point” is Taiwan.

He said that if tensions escalate on that front, Singapore would also be hard hit.

“Taiwanese independence is a clear red line to China. But in the West, if you read the newspapers, the rhetoric is that Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and it should be protected from authoritarian invasion,” said the minister.

“If there is conflict in Taiwan, (which is) closer to us, the direct impact to Singapore would be very high... We hope that a war over Taiwan never happens, but the risks, including of accidents, have gone up.”