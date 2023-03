SINGAPORE - The ready supply of vaping products in Malaysia and the impact it may have on Singapore need to be scrutinised more closely, said two Members of Parliament in Singapore.

Calling for more aggressive enforcement action here to fight the vaping threat, Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai said the different agencies in Singapore should synergise their efforts to understand how the syndicates operate in Malaysia and the role of organised crime syndicates in the supply network.