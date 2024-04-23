Singapore Mint launches souvenir sets featuring the Republic’s first series of currency notes

SINGAPORE – Collectors can now buy limited-edition souvenir sets of Singapore’s first series of currency notes, as well as replicas of discontinued $500 banknotes.

These banknote replicas are minted in 999 fine gold or 999 fine silver, the Singapore Mint said in a release on April 23.

The set showcases the designs on the front of nine denominations – $1 to $10,000 – from the Orchid Series, which was issued from 1967 to 1976.

Since 1967, Singapore has issued four series of currency notes. They are the Orchid Series, the Bird Series, the Ship Series and the one currently in circulation, which is the Portrait Series.

The front of each note in the Orchid Series features a spray of orchids, such as the Vanda Janet Kaneali on the $1 bill and the Aranda Majulah on the $10,000 bill.

There are 1,888 sets minted in 4.6g 999 fine gold, which cost $1,000 each, and 6,888 sets minted in 40g 999 fine silver available at $460 each.

Aside from the Orchid souvenir sets, the mint is also introducing $500 denomination currency collectibles.

The denomination was introduced in 1967 and discontinued with the launch of the Portrait Series in 1999.

The collectibles come in a set of three $500 banknotes featuring the Orchid, Bird and Ship series designs. Sets minted in 1.5g 999 fine gold cost $470, and the ones in 18g 999 fine silver cost $175.

Individual $500 banknotes are also available in gold for $160, and in silver for $60.

The collectible currencies are on sale at www.singaporemint.com or at The Singapore Mint’s retail shops located at the Coin Gallery in Teban Gardens Crescent, Chinatown Point and Suntec City.