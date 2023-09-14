Singapore, Malaysia navies complete bilateral maritime exercise

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) successfully completed a bilateral maritime exercise on Thursday.
The 31st edition of Exercise Malapura kicked off on Sept 5 at the Lumut Naval Base in Malaysia, with sailors from both navies engaging in professional exchanges, exercise planning and sports activities.
The sea phase of the exercise followed in the Malacca Strait from Sept 8 to Monday, with air defence exercises, gunnery firings, and cross-deck landings of the S-70B naval helicopter on the RMN KD Lekiu frigate.
The two navies also carried out maritime security drills and communication and manoeuvring exercises.
During the 10-day exercise, the RSN deployed the RSS Steadfast Formidable-class frigate, along with an S-70B naval helicopter and a Victory-class missile corvette, the RSS Valiant.
The RMN deployed the KD Lekiu frigate, along with a Super Lynx naval helicopter, and the KD Lekir corvette.
Two Royal Malaysian Air Force F/A-18D fighter aircraft also took part in the exercise.
Exercise Malapura concluded on Thursday with a closing ceremony at the RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base.
Colonel Kwan Hon Chuong, the RSN fleet commander, said at the ceremony that the exercise was important in deepening the friendship between the two navies.
“Over the years, as our relationship deepened, the scope of the exercise has also expanded to encompass more complex and different types of serials to strengthen our interoperability at sea,” he said.
First held in 1984, Exercise Malapura highlights the warm and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia, said Mindef on Thursday.
“The RSN and RMN interact regularly across a wide range of activities, including bilateral exchanges and cross-attendance of courses and multilateral activities under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements and the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting,” added the ministry.
“The two navies also work alongside to reinforce maritime security through the Malacca Straits Patrol. These interactions have enhanced the practical cooperation and professional ties between both navies.”