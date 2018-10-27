Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat postponed, new date yet to be fixed

The next Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat has been postponed to a date to be fixed, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday in response to media queries.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was due to travel to Putrajaya to meet his Malaysian counterpart, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for the 9th Leaders' Retreat next month.

PM Lee had said at a recent dialogue with Singapore grassroots leaders that the retreat would take place about 10 days after Dr Mahathir comes to Singapore for the Asean Summit in mid-November.

The retreat with Dr Mahathir is an annual meeting between the leaders of both countries.

PM Lee said at the Oct 14 dialogue that Singapore's relations with Malaysia are stable.

He added: "I hope that at the retreat, we will be able to look ahead, to discuss win-win opportunities in order to deepen our cooperation and friendship."