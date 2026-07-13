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Singapore, Malaysia have made consistent choice to look to the future, build together: Tharman

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Malaysia have made the consistent choice, across every generation of leadership, to keep looking to the future and building together, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This basic orientation of always focusing on the larger goal of growing together and expanding shared interests has made the relationship a robust one, he added during a call on Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on July 13.

“The Singapore-Malaysia relationship indeed has a quality that is difficult to find elsewhere, a quality that goes well beyond the here and now,” he said.

President Tharman said both countries share a history of coming together in difficult circumstances, followed by a separation that was just as difficult for both sides. He was referring to the merger in 1963, and Singapore’s separation from the Federation of Malaysia in 1965.

From time to time, both sides have also had important issues to resolve - issues that reflect the very interdependence of the two countries.

“But we have not let these issues affect our ability to work on positive and new areas of cooperation,” he said.

He cited the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link as two current examples of both countries’ shared ambition to build on their strong economic partnership.

“They reflect our mutual desire to grow the complementarity between our economies,” he said.

President Tharman arrived at Istana Negara, the official residence of the King, to a state welcome ceremony on the morning of July 13.

He then called on Sultan Ibrahim and his wife Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah, and was hosted to a state banquet on day two of his four-day state visit to Malaysia.

President Tharman also received a call by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (right) meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 13. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

During the call on the King, President Tharman noted that Sultan Ibrahim is a close and longstanding friend of Singapore.

He had hosted Sultan Ibrahim in May 2024 during his first visit to Singapore as King of Malaysia. “Your visit carried the warmth and genuine personal interest that your Majesty takes in the bilateral relationship,” said the President.

“My visit reciprocates in both form and spirit. It keeps up the momentum of high-level exchanges and reflects the unique depth and strength of cooperation, and affinity, between our two countries.”

President Tharman said the completion of the RTS will boost exchanges between the people of both sides in tourism, healthcare, or education, noting that Singaporeans and Malaysians have been deeply connected for generations.

“It will help a younger generation of Singaporeans and Malaysians go through life with a familiarity, appreciation and good understanding of one another,” he added .

During the call, Sultan Ibrahim said Malaysia and Singapore share a common interest, citing how trade between both sides has gone on for more than 200 years.

He added that his family, the Johor Royal Family, has had a very long term relationship with the Singapore government and leaders.

President Tharman said that ultimately, the cooperation between both sides on physical and economic infrastructure rests on a deeper foundation of social affinity.

“It is this enduring sense of kinship and partnership that gives us added confidence as we navigate an increasingly divided world, knowing we can rely on one another,” he said.

“As the Malay saying goes – Berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing. Whether the load is heavy or light, we carry it together. That, we must hope, is the spirit that will continue to guide us.”