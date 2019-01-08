Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers meeting here today

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will meet his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Singapore today to discuss recent bilateral disputes.

Malaysia unilaterally extended the Johor Baru port limits on Oct 25, encroaching into the Republic's territorial waters off Tuas. Singapore on Dec 6 extended its own port limits in response, to cover the full extent of the Republic's territorial waters.

Malaysia also objected to new landing procedures for Seletar Airport, saying they would adversely affect developments in Pasir Gudang. It later established a permanent restricted area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang.

Today's meeting comes after Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya on Dec 31.

In his New Year's message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said issues with Malaysia will be dealt with "calmly and constructively".

Tun Dr Mahathir has also said he is confident the problems can be resolved through negotiation.