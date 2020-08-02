Singapore-Malaysia border travel: What are the safety measures

ALL TRAVELLERS
- Obtain approval for the trip from the authorities of the destination country through applications made by employers, companies or government agencies.
- Be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival.
PERIODIC COMMUTING ARRANGEMENT
- This scheme is meant for longer-term visitors who are willing to remain in the destination country for at least 90 days for work.
- Individuals are not allowed to apply for entry to Singapore under this scheme. Employers must submit the application on behalf of their employees.
- Those arriving in Singapore under this scheme must be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and serve a stay-home notice (SHN) of at least seven days. The SHN can be served only at hotels, serviced apartments or single-occupancy residences.
- The employee or his employer will bear the cost of the Covid-19 swab test and the SHN stay.
RECIPROCAL GREEN LANE
- This scheme is meant for shorter visits of up to 14 days for essential business and official travel.
- Travellers must be hosted by a company or a government agency in the destination country, which will file for an approval letter on the visitor's behalf. Those entering Singapore must have a valid SafeTravel Pass, while those visiting Malaysia must have a MyTravelPass.
- Travellers must undergo a Covid-19 test at accredited laboratories within 72 hours before departure and obtain a certificate showing a negative test result.
- Travellers must undergo another Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival at the destination country.
- Travellers will not be allowed to take public transport in the host country for the duration of the visit, except for private-hire cars, taxis or company transport.