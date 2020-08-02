Singapore-Malaysia border travel: What are the safety measures

Published
2 hours ago

ALL TRAVELLERS

  • Obtain approval for the trip from the authorities of the destination country through applications made by employers, companies or government agencies.
  • Be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival.

PERIODIC COMMUTING ARRANGEMENT

  • This scheme is meant for longer-term visitors who are willing to remain in the destination country for at least 90 days for work.
  • Individuals are not allowed to apply for entry to Singapore under this scheme. Employers must submit the application on behalf of their employees.
  • Those arriving in Singapore under this scheme must be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and serve a stay-home notice (SHN) of at least seven days. The SHN can be served only at hotels, serviced apartments or single-occupancy residences.
  • The employee or his employer will bear the cost of the Covid-19 swab test and the SHN stay.

RECIPROCAL GREEN LANE

  • This scheme is meant for shorter visits of up to 14 days for essential business and official travel.
  • Travellers must be hosted by a company or a government agency in the destination country, which will file for an approval letter on the visitor's behalf. Those entering Singapore must have a valid SafeTravel Pass, while those visiting Malaysia must have a MyTravelPass.
  • Travellers must undergo a Covid-19 test at accredited laboratories within 72 hours before departure and obtain a certificate showing a negative test result.
  • Travellers must undergo another Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival at the destination country.
  • Travellers will not be allowed to take public transport in the host country for the duration of the visit, except for private-hire cars, taxis or company transport.
 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content