Singapore-made QQ Fish brand products recalled in Canada not sold here: SFA

SINGAPORE - Various QQ Fish branded products made in the Republic that were recalled in Canada are not sold here, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Sept 4).

SFA said that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recently recalled the products due to an undeclared allergen - egg - on packaging labels.

The affected products were manufactured in Singapore by two companies and exported to Canada for sale.

But SFA said none of the affected QQ Fish products are sold in Singapore.

The agency added that it has advised the companies to change the packaging labels of the affected products.