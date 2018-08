Above: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is here for a four-day working visit, was hosted to dinner yesterday by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left, with his wife) at his home. Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post that it was a chance for him to return her gracious hospitality when he visited Myanmar last year. Ms Suu Kyi will deliver the 43rd Singapore Lecture today.

PHOTO: VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN /FACEBOOK