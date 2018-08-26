Singapore leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain, send condolences to his family

SINGAPORE - Singapore leaders have written to Mrs Cindy McCain to offer their condolences on the passing of Senator John McCain, who was the chairman of the United States Senate Armed Services Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday (Aug 26).

In his letter, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he and his wife Ho Ching were deeply saddened to learn of Mr McCain's death.

"Senator McCain was a true hero. His strength in adversity, moral fortitude, and courageous acts of patriotic service to his country were a model for us all. He was also a great friend of Singapore, visiting regularly over the years, and was an outspoken and unstinting supporter of the United States' continued presence in the Asia-Pacific," wrote Mr Lee.

He said he met Mr McCain on many occasions over the years, most recently in October last year in Washington.

"He always spoke his mind, and I will remember his wise words of counsel. Senator McCain has left an indelible legacy, and will be remembered as a man of principle and true conviction. His passing is a loss for us all," Mr Lee said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said he and his wife Poh Yim send their heartfelt condolences to the family. He said they last met Mr McCain at a gathering in Sedona a year ago.

"I have greatly benefited from my conversations with John over some two decades. I will always remember him for his deep and abiding sense of duty and service to his country, and his steadfast commitment to fighting for what he believed to be right. True to his indomitable spirit, John fought the good fight until the very end," he wrote.

Mr Teo said the senator will be greatly missed.

In his letter, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said: "Senator McCain's tireless diplomacy, unwavering sense of conviction, and outstanding service to his country earned him respect and admiration the world over."

Related Story Reactions to the death of US Senator John McCain

Related Story Donald Trump offers condolences to family of John McCain, the Republican senator who defied him

He said he always looked forward to meeting Senator McCain on his regular visits for the Shangri-La Dialogue with congressional colleagues from both sides of the aisle.

"He was a good friend of Singapore, and contributed immensely to the Singapore-United States relationship. The life and service of Senator McCain are a profound inspiration to all of us," Dr Balakrishnan wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, he posted a tribute on his Facebook account, saying: "He was a man of deep convictions, and a real hero. Senator McCain will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."