Singapore launches national R&D plan to respond to future pandemics after Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A dedicated research programme launched on Thursday will allow the nation to pull together pandemic experts to respond to future infectious disease outbreak threats.

The programme for research in epidemic preparedness and response, or Prepare, will link up experts from various disciplines as well as government agencies to tackle such threats.

It will also reach beyond Singapore’s shores to strengthen research partnerships, share information and knowledge and collaborate with institutes internationally.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who launched Prepare, said that adaptability has been a hallmark of Singapore’s response to Covid-19, with scientific evidence and data guiding decisions every step of the way.

With the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore will further enhance our preparedness against future infectious disease outbreaks, he said, and Prepare would be one of the key initiatives.

The minister said the fight against Covid-19 required a multi-disciplinary effort, with decisions guided by scientific evidence and data.

Highlighting the major roles played, Mr Ong said Professor Wang Linfa from Duke-NUS Medical School and his team were able to isolate the virus within days of the first local confirmed Covid-19 case. This laid the foundation for future research.

These studies provided important insights to help the Ministry of Health (MOH) formulate and adjust policies throughout the pandemic, he said.

Three weeks after the viral sequence was published, a research and clinical team here were among the first to produce and deploy diagnostic kits.

Prof Wang, together the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), the Agency for Science, Technology and Research A*Star, and GenScript, a global biotech company, developed a “first-in-the-world” serology test to detect neutralising antibodies without the need of a high level Biosafety Level-3 facility.

An A*Star team modelling of the trajectory of the virus helped the the government understand how it could spread and lead to the Safe Management Measures.

Associate Prof Barnaby Young and Prof Lisa Ng led a a study by NCID and A*Star showed that the viral load dropped to relatively low levels a few days after the onset of symptoms.