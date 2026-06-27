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The Merlion and buildings in the Marina Bay precinct aglow in green and white as part of the DrugFreeSG light-up on June 26.

SINGAPORE – Green and white lights illuminated iconic buildings and structures across the country throughout the night on June 26 to showcase the community’s support for a drug-free Singapore.

Organised by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the DrugFreeSG Light-Up saw 49 partners, including 11 first-time participants, light up their premises in green and/or white – the colours of the anti-drug ribbon signifying health, strength and vitality.

The annual event, now in its ninth year, is held in conjunction with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Fullerton Hotel and Anderson Bridge were among the iconic structures illuminated in green and white from 7.30pm to midnight. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

In 2026, the light-up also marks the inaugural ASEAN Drug Victims Remembrance Day, which reflects the shared commitment across the region to raise awareness of the impact of drugs and to stand in solidarity with those suffering from the harms of drug abuse.

In a video posted on social media on June 26 for ASEAN Drug Victims Remembrance Day, Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam underlined the severity of the drug situation while affirming Singapore’s zero-tolerance approach to the issue.

“We ought to remember the real victims of drugs. The victims are those who have lost their lives, their livelihoods, family members and loved ones who have suffered all because of drug abuse. Singapore stands firmly with ASEAN in our zero-tolerance approach and in our vision for a drug-free future,” he said.

Vehicles zooming past Capitol Singapore as it is illuminated in green and white on June 26. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Referencing a June 2024 World Health Organization report, Shanmugam, who is also Home Affairs Minister, said around 600,000 people die every year, or around one person every minute, because of drug abuse.

Orchard Gateway was one of 11 new participants in the DrugFreeSG light-up on June 26. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

In 2025, Singapore saw more young and new drug abusers arrested for drug-related offences, with the youngest just 12 years old.

According to CNB figures released in February , there were 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, a 17 per cent increase from 2024. Half of them were below 30 years of age, while those who were below 20 years old increased by 22 per cent from 2024.

The proportion of female drug abusers arrested also increased, to 19 per cent in 2025, up from 15 per cent in 2024.

An entrance of Raffles Place MRT station is bathed in green on June 26. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Globally, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime World Drug Report 2026 released on June 26 revealed that in 2024 an estimated 331 million people aged 15 to 64 had used drugs in the past year, 34 per cent more than a decade ago.