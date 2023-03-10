Singapore Land Group pledges $60k to Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Beneficiaries from the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) learnt how to make balloon sculptures on Friday, for a balloon exhibition at Marina Square.

Mall owner Singapore Land Group Limited (SingLand) pledged $60,000 to the fund, in celebration of the company turning 60 this year.

The Hawaiian-themed exhibition at Marina Square features more than 100,000 balloon sculptures made by 46 artists and 15 beneficiaries from the STSPMF.

Members of the public will be able to buy the balloons, with a portion of the proceeds going to the STSPMF – a community project started by the Straits Times to provide pocket money to children from low-income families.

The exhibition – held from March 11 to 19 at the mall’s central atrium – has various activities, including a wave surfing simulator, balloon sculpting workshop and dart balloon game booth.