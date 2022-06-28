Singapore, Kosovo presidents reaffirm warm bilateral ties

President Halimah Yacob held a meeting with visiting Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, who called on her at the Istana yesterday.

The two leaders reaffirmed the warm relations between Singapore and Kosovo during the meeting, as well as the cooperation of both countries at multilateral fora, said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

They encouraged the exploration of new and emerging areas of collaboration, including in terms of business links and people-to-people exchanges.

President Osmani-Sadriu also had separate meetings with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Dr Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs. They took stock of bilateral relations and exchanged views on global and regional developments, MFA said.

President Osmani-Sadriu was scheduled to leave Singapore later yesterday, after a working visit that started last Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Madam Halimah said: "Earlier today, I met Her Excellency Dr Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo, who is on her first visit to Singapore."

She added that both leaders had an engaging discussion on the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the potential for Singapore and Kosovo to strengthen both countries' collaboration.

"Our countries have enjoyed friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties on Dec 1, 2016," she said. "(I'm) happy to have had the opportunity to welcome President Osmani to Singapore - I look forward to meeting her again in the future."