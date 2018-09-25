Singapore is No. 13 globally in human capital study, beating Japan and the US

SINGAPORE - A scientific study assessing countries on their levels of human capital has ranked Singapore 13th worldwide.

This is ahead of Japan at No. 14 and the United States at No. 27.

The longitudinal study, which spanned from 1990 to 2016, was conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research centre at the University of Washington.

It was published in the international medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday (Sept 25).

The IHME said that Singapore's 13th-place ranking at the study's conclusion in 2016 represents a major improvement from 1990, when it placed 43rd.

In contrast, the US fell from 6th place in 1990 to 27th in 2016.

The top five in 2016 are Finland, Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

The IHME looked at 195 countries and territories for the study.

Human capital is defined as "the educational attainment, learning, and health status of the workforce that contribute to economic productivity".

Singapore's significant improvement stemmed from its people having an expected peak working productivity of 24 years, taking into account a person's life expectancy, health, years of schooling, and learning.

The study also found that, compared to people in other countries, Singaporeans can expect to live in very good health from the age of 20 to 64.

The IHME scored countries on several components of human capital: the number of years workers spend in school, the quality of their learning, and their health status.

These components directly correlate to how much a government prioritises and invests in the education and health of its people.

Dr Christopher Murray, director of IHME, said: "As the world economy grows increasingly dependent on digital technology, from agriculture to manufacturing to the service industry, human capital grows increasingly important for stimulating local and national economies."