Singapore investors in bankrupt FTX crypto exchange ready to write off losses

SINGAPORE - When news broke earlier this week about a liquidity crunch at cryptocurrency exchange FTX, financial adviser Ng Ming Jie was among those who tried to withdraw crypto from the platform.

The 33-year-old, who had been trading on FTX since mid-2021, was introduced to the platform by financial influencers, or finfluencers, online and stayed because of the comparatively low fees and functionality.

After FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday and investigates a potential hack, Mr Ng has accepted that he may never recover the “tens of thousands of dollars” he had invested on the platform.

“I didn’t put my life savings into it,” he said. “But it’s tens of thousands of dollars. I could have bought a new MacBook, television, refrigerator, washing machine and go on a trip to Japan and still have money left over.

“That little bit of faith I had left in cryptocurrency is lost,” added Mr Ng who had invested about $70,000 in crypto exchanges since 2020.

Due to the volatility of crypto and the interest rate hike at the start of 2022, he had pulled back on his crypto investments from 30 per cent to less than 10 per cent of his investment portfolio.

Still, Mr Ng said FTX’s collapse was “super unexpected” because it was one of the largest crypto exchanges and many finfluencers such as personal finance expert Graham Stephan had promoted the platform actively on social media.

“It’s almost equivalent to DBS, OCBC or UOB going under,” he added.

Due to backing from institutional investors such as Sequoia Capital and Singapore global investment company Temasek and a high trading volume, FTX was one of the more reputable exchanges, said Blockchain Association Singapore co-chairman Chia Hock Lai.

But after a CoinDesk article claimed last week that much of sister company Alameda’s assets were made up of FTX tokens (FTT) issued by FTX, allegations that FTX had offered extreme leverage – borrowing from some customers to lend to others – also surfaced.

“No one could have known they had bad practices,” said Mr Chia, noting that an exchange this large has never failed in this manner.

Institutional investors who backed FTX may face scrutiny for possibly allowing the company to run with little oversight.

“This is going to be a drawn-out process. A lot of skeletons in the closet will be dug out,” Mr Chia said.