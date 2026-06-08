Singapore International Foundation to welcome new CEO from July 1

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Wu Ye-Min (left), succeeding Corinna Chan (right), will bring with her 20 years of experience in diplomacy, sustainable development and developing opportunities for peace.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore International Foundation (SIF) will welcome a new chief executive on July 1 , with Wu Ye-Min set to succeed Corinna Chan as the non-profit commemorates its 35th anniversary in 2026.



She will lead SIF’s mission of facilitating the exchange of ideas, skills and resources between Singaporeans and the global community.

Bringing with her 20 years of experience in diplomacy, sustainable development and developing opportunities for peace, Wu joins SIF from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue , where she served as regional director (Asia Pacific) to oversee efforts to transform conflict and limit human suffering.

A veteran diplomat, Wu spent more than 15 years with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs . She also chaired UN negotiations and represented the Group of 77 and China on sustainable development issues during her tenure at the Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations.

She previously served as the deputy permanent representative for Singapore to the World Trade Organisation and World Intellectual Property Organisation in Geneva , SIF said in a media statement on June 8.

She also co-founded the Negotiation Resolution , an advisory focused on negotiation and mediation training.

Said Wu: “Throughout my career, I have seen what becomes possible when people choose to connect, explore ways to collaborate, and collectively effect positive change. That conviction is what draws me to the Singapore International Foundation...

“I am deeply honoured to lead SIF at this important milestone – an organisation united by a shared belief in serving toward a better world.”

The SIF did not state what is next for Chan, but before joining the organisation , she served as the head of Programmes and Impact at the Philanthropy Asia Alliance under Temasek Trust, where she led her team in developing projects to advance environmental and social causes.

She was also senior director at Temasek Foundation when she helmed the annual Singapore Summit connecting business and finance C-suite executives to discuss the implications of geopolitical, social, and technological developments on economic growth, financial markets, and industries.

Congratulating Wu on her appointment, SIF chairman Janadas Devan said: “As the SIF marks its 35th anniversary this year, we are pleased to welcome Ms Wu to lead SIF into its next chapter.

“Working alongside the board and team, we are confident her leadership will advance SIF’s strategic priorities.”



The Straits Times has contacted SIF for more information.