Singapore Institute of Technology to let alumni take modules for free

SINGAPORE - Alumni of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) can soon return to their alma mater to take modules for free, as part of a push for universities to play a greater role in adult education.

From April 1 2024, they can sign up for one continuing education and training module once every five years throughout their lifetime. The average cost of such a module at SIT is about $3,500.

Other local institutions have in recent years started similar schemes for their alumni.

SIT, which has some 18,000 alumni since its founding in 2009, has also simplified its admissions process for alumni to return to read postgraduate degree programmes.

SIT alumni will not be required to submit their degree certificates and transcripts, as they would have already been screened previously for admissions to their first-degree programmes. SIT president Chua Kee Chaing, told The Straits Times that the first three or four years students are on campus are not enough to prepare them for the disruptions that they will increasingly face in the workplace.

He cited examples of how generative artificial intelligence is disrupting work processes and developments like an increasing focus on sustainability require alumni to keep up with new trends and technologies.

He said: “We’ve been thinking about how to support them. And we really want to have this lifelong relationship with all our students and alumni.”

The initiative for alumni was announced by Professor Chua at the first of SIT’s graduation ceremonies on Wednesday for the class of 2023 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

The university is also offering two new and updated postgraduate degrees to meet industry demand in healthcare and its fast-evolving landscape.

One such course is the Master of Health Sciences (MHSc) postgraduate programme, which will start in 2024 and be conducted through a mix of online and face-to-face lessons.

The programme offers five specialisations including adult and geriatric rehabilitation to meet the needs of Singapore’s ageing population and changes in the healthcare sector.

Prof Chua said that SIT wants to cater to employed learners so that they do not disrupt their work to pursue higher learning.

“Realistically, after a full day’s work, it’s very difficult to say I want to come back and spend another three hours in the evening to attend lectures. So one way to do that is that the content and theory can be made online and learners learn at their own pace,” he said.