Singapore Institute of Technology appoints Prof Chua Kee Chaing as its third president

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) has appointed Professor Chua Kee Chaing as its third president.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 3), the university said Prof Chua, currently SIT deputy president (academic) and provost, will be the president-designate from Sept 1. The transition will take effect from Jan 1 next year.

Prof Chua succeeds Professor Tan Thiam Soon, who is stepping down after nine years in the role.

Prof Tan, SIT's second president, joined the university in early 2013 and helped it become the nation's fifth autonomous university in March 2014.

He also launched SIT's own suite of programmes that year and introduced the Integrated Work Study Programme as the university's signature programme.

Meanwhile, Prof Chua joined SIT in Sept 2019 and has led the university's development in areas including applied learning and applied research.

He also started various initiatives to deepen SIT's applied learning pedagogy, such as reorganising the academic structure into a matrix of faculty clusters and programmes.

Before joining SIT, Prof Chua was dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS). During his 30-year career at NUS, he also served as vice-dean for research at the Faculty of Engineering and head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, among other appointments.

Replacing Prof Chua as deputy president (academic) and provost is Professor John Thong, currently SIT vice-provost, who will shift to the designate role from Sept 1.

He will assume his new role from Jan 1 next year.

Prof Thong joined SIT in August last year and has worked closely with Prof Chua on academic policies and curriculum. Prior to joining SIT, Prof Thong was head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NUS.

Thanking Prof Tan for his leadership, chairman of the SIT board of trustees Ng Yat Chung said: "I have every confidence that SIT will continue to grow and thrive under the leadership of Kee Chaing, who possesses the strategic vision and expertise to solidify SIT's reputation as Singapore's premier university of applied learning."

Upon stepping down, Prof Tan will continue to be part of SIT's leadership as institute professor, supporting the new president in the university's continued efforts in community and donor engagements, as well as mentoring younger leaders.