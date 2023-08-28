Singapore, Indonesia conclude 35th edition of bilateral military exercise

SINGAPORE – About 450 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces and the Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) took part in the 35th edition of the annual Exercise Safkar Indopura.

The successful flagship bilateral exercise was held in Singapore from Aug 2 to 28, with the closing ceremony on Monday co-officiated by SAF’s Chief of Army, Major-General David Neo, and TNI-AD’s Chief of Staff, General Dudung Abdurachman.

This year’s exercise saw SAF represented by soldiers from the Headquarters 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade and the 2nd Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment, while Indonesia’s 1st Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 202nd Mechanised Infantry Battalion, the 8th Calvary Battalion and the 9th Engineer Battalion also took part.

This year’s exercise provided the opportunity for the two armies to strengthen mutual understanding and deepen interpersonal bonds through professional exchanges, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

For the first time, the exercise featured a combined arms brigade command post exercise and culminated in a joint battalion-level motorised mounted assault on an urban objective at the Murai Urban Training Facility in Lim Chu Kang.

The assault involved the use of Leopard 2SG main battle tanks, Leopard 2 armoured engineering vehicles, drones, Apache AH-64D attack helicopters, and the H225M medium-lift helicopters.

Highlighting the importance of the exercise at the closing ceremony, MG Neo said: “Since its humble beginnings in 1989, Safkar Indopura has grown from strength to strength over 35 years, evolving from a map planning exercise in its inaugural series, to a battalion field training exercise in 1996, to involving main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in 2017.

“Safkar Indopura has expanded in scope and complexity over the years, sharpening the professional learning and deepening interactions at many levels.”

Mindef said Exercise Safkar Indopura underscores the close and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Indonesia.