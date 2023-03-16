Singapore, Indonesia apply to ICAO for approval on airspace realignment

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Indonesia have jointly applied to the international body overseeing airspace management to approve the realigning of both countries’ flight boundaries.

Announcing this at a joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore looks forward to working with Indonesia to complete the next steps on the agreement on airspace management, one of three agreements the two leaders signed in 2022.

The airspace agreement, along with agreements on defence cooperation and the extradition of fugitives, collectively come under an expanded framework that PM Lee and Mr Widodo signed when they met in Bintan, Indonesia in January 2022.

Speaking at this year’s leaders’ retreat, held in Singapore at the Istana, PM Lee said: “The three agreements on these longstanding issues will bring lasting benefits to both sides.

“The successful outcome reflects our strong bilateral relations, and shows that Singapore and Indonesia can gain substantial mutual benefits through open and constructive engagement.”

Last week, both countries sought approval from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to implement the arrangements under the flight information region agreement. Once ICAO approves of the realignment, both countries will set a date for the three agreements to take effect simultaneously.