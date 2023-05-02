Singapore, India host Asean-India maritime exercise from May 2 to 8

SINGAPORE - Over 1,800 personnel, nine ships including the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme, and six aircraft from Asean member states and India are taking part in the seven-day Asean-India Maritime Exercise (Aime) which began on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Tuesday that the exercise, which is hosted by the RSN and the Indian Navy, comprises a shore phase at RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base as well as a sea phase which takes place in international waters along the transit route to the Philippines.

The vessels will subsequently take part in the Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise hosted by the Philippines.

The shore phase of the Aime will see navy personnel participate in visit, board, search and seizure, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The RSS Supreme and other participating ships will, during the sea phase of the exercise, conduct various drills such as helicopter cross-deck landings, maritime security, communication and manoeuvring exercises.

As part of the maritime security exercise, participating ships will track the movement of simulated vessels of interest using alerts from Asean International Liaison Officers attached to the RSN’s Information Fusion Centre (IFC).

This will be facilitated by IFC’s Real-Time Information Sharing System, a Web-based system design for rapid maritime security collaboration.

The Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea will be practised during the exercise. It is a confidence-building measure to promote trust and reduce the likelihood of accidents and miscalculations in the maritime domain.

The participating ships will also take part in a sailpast at sea to conclude the exercise.

The exercise’s opening ceremony on Tuesday was officiated by co-exercise directors RSN Commander First Flotilla Colonel Daniel Ng and Indian Navy Fleet Operations Officer Commodore Prakash Gopalan at Changi Naval Base.

Aime is co-hosted by Singapore in its capacity as country coordinator for Asean-India Dialogue Relations from 2021 to 2024.

Mindef said: “This exercise allows navies of Asean member states and India to strengthen collaboration, enhance understanding, and build confidence to address common maritime security challenges at sea.”