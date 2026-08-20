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Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, India Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, and ministers from both countries witness the exchange of MOU during the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable at Shangri-La Singapore on Aug 20.

SINGAPORE - Singapore and India have agreed to cooperate more closely in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, and to exchange best practices relating to food safety.

These were part of two memorandums of understanding and a letter of intent that were exchanged between the two countries following the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held at Shangri-La Hotel on Aug 20.

The roundtable is a regular high-level dialogue mechanism started in 2022 to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two nations , and to identify and explore mutually beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas.

The two countries take turns to host the meeting, and the previous one took place in New Delhi in August 2025.

Singapore was represented at the meeting by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.

The Indian delegation comprised Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

The agreements will see Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India deepen their cooperation in areas such as spectrum management.

Radio frequency bands, or spectrum, are invisible airwaves that carry wireless signals. They make everyday communications possible, including radio and TV broadcasts, aviation and maritime satellite communications and mobile cellular transmission.

The two national agencies also agreed to exchange perspectives and best practices on safeguarding the interests of consumers in relation to telecommunications services and broadcasting regulation, and to coordinate their engagement at international regulatory bodies.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India agreed to strengthen bilateral technical cooperation in food safety, such as through exchanges on labelling, product recalls, emergency notifications, and import procedures.

SFA and its Indian counterpart also agreed to support safe and resilient agri-food trade between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will aim to facilitate information and training exchanges between each country’s heritage institutions, and encourage their participation in international engagements.

During their visit to Singapore, the Indian ministers will call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and be hosted to lunch by Gan.