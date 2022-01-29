Singapore hospitals coping well, prepared for any surge in Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Hospitals here are coping well in spite of the Omicron wave infecting thousands of people daily. Most have resumed business as usual, with all wards open and staff encouraged to take leave.

This is largely because the illness caused by this Covid-19 variant is generally mild, with 99.7 per cent of people having little or even no symptoms.

Ministry of Health (MOH) data shows that while more than 600 people with Covid-19 are in hospital, only 10 are in the intensive care unit and 46 require oxygen.

A National University Health System (NUHS) spokesman said: "The majority of Covid-19 cases are currently managed in the community, and we will maintain a good bed occupancy rate by referring stable patients to home recovery."

Professor Fong Kok Yong, SingHealth's deputy group chief executive officer, said there are no disruptions to operations at its hospitals - Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital (CGH), KK Women's and Children's Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital - even though emergency departments are seeing a gradual increase in respiratory illness and suspected Covid-19 cases.

CGH has the busiest emergency department in Singapore, with 2,543 patients in the week ended Jan 22, slightly higher than the previous week's 2,497 patients seeking emergency care.

Nevertheless, Prof Fong said, staff are still allowed to take leave, including overseas leave. This is rostered to ensure adequate staffing at the hospitals.

At the National Healthcare Group, all services have resumed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and bed occupancy is similar to that in pre-Covid-19 days.

But the smaller Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) is running at nearly full capacity. It is the hospital with the second-highest emergency department attendance, with 2,249 patients seeking emergency care last week.

The KTPH spokesman said: "The current wave has not had a major impact on our staffing. None of our services or wards has had to close due to manpower constraints."

But because its wards are near capacity, the hospital continues to defer patients with non-urgent elective procedures, and has increased teleconsultations.

All three public health clusters said staff are encouraged to take leave to rest, recharge and spend time with their families, although some have asked employees on leave to remain contactable in case of a sudden surge.

The exception is KTPH, which said it has requested staff who have yet to apply for leave to defer it if possible until after the Omicron wave subsides.

To prevent Covid-19 from spreading among staff, of whom 99.9 per cent are vaccinated, SingHealth has split-team arrangements with small teams to mitigate any potential viral spread.