Planning to fly to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know before booking a flight from Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Air Travel Bubble (ATB) between Singapore and Hong Kong is set to kick off from Nov 22 to allow Singaporeans and Hong Kong residents to travel between the two territories for leisure. What are the restrictions and requirements?

1. Who is eligible?

Any person who has remained in either Singapore or Hong Kong for the last 14 consecutive days. Work Permit and S-Pass holders working in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors in Singapore are unable to do so.

2. What flights are available?

Travellers from both cities must use the flights designated for ATB travellers. The flight numbers are SQ890, SQ891, CX734 and CX759. From Nov 22, travel will begin with there will be one flight a day into each city with a quota of 200 travellers per flight on SQ890 and CX759. The frequency will be increased to two flights a day into each city with a quota of 200 travellers per flight from Dec 7 with all four flight numbers running. If the Covid-19 situation deteriorates in either city, the ATB will be suspended.

3. How will travellers be tested for Covid-19?

All travellers will be required to test negative on a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 72 hours before their scheduled departure in either cities.

- Singapore to Hong Kong

Travellers will need to apply for approval to take the PCR test at least seven days before departure. They will need a confirmed flight ticket to Hong Kong to apply to take the test.

On approval via e-mail, travellers can take their test at a recognised clinic or testing centre.

- Hong Kong to Singapore

The same 72-hour rule to test negative on the PRC test applies. Travellers can take the test at recognised clinics.

4. What must be done at the destination city?

All travellers arriving in Hong Kong are required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). They will have to book and pay for their tests before departing from Singapore.

They must remain inside HKIA until their results are confirmed.

Travellers can refer to Hong Kong's dedicated ATB website for more information.

5. What if travellers fall ill?

If travellers become infected with Covid-19, they will have to bear the full costs of any medical treatment, subject to the policies of the respective cities.

6. What if the rate of infection increases because of the ATB?

If the average number of daily unlinked cases over a seven-day period rises to more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong, the ATB will be suspended for two weeks. The ATB will resume if the number falls back below five on the last day of the suspension period.