SINGAPORE - A local hiker was out seeking new sights last month, but his foray on an unmarked trail in Woodlands quickly turned into a soaking endurance test.

Gary (not his real name), who is in his 60s, spent about 90 minutes trapped in a ditch next to the Bukit Timah Expressway, with muddy water up to his belly and escape well out of reach of his 1.67m frame.