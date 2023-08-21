Singapore helping Malaysian authorities to extract plane crash data from jet’s black box

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) is assisting Malaysian authorities in the investigation of last Thursday’s plane crash in Selangor.

TSIB experts successfully extracted the “memory puck” from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR), or black box, last Saturday, Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke said at a press conference on Monday.

The memory puck, which was found to be in good condition, is believed to contain data of the final 30 minutes before the crash, reported Free Malaysia Today.

“We received an offer for technical assistance from the Singaporean authorities. Their experts came to Malaysia on Friday, and on the next day, we successfully opened the CVR and extracted the ‘memory puck’ component,” said Mr Loke.

But since the Malaysian authorities lacked equipment to extract data from the memory puck, it was sent to Singapore, he added.