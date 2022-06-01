Singapore has zero tolerance for hate speech: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - Singapore takes a zero tolerance approach on hate speech, and while the Republic cannot stop it from coming through online, it can prevent it from physically coming into the country, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

SM Teo on Wednesday (June 1) stressed that extremist rhetoric has consequences, and highlighted the importance of community efforts to tackle the threat of terrorism.

"We need to ensure that our communities are resilient against extremist rhetoric, especially online. Our people, especially the young, must know to seek guidance from credible religious authorities, and to reject extremism and hate speech," he said.

Speaking virtually at a retreat organised by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa hotel, SM Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, brought up how Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara had instigated his supporters to agitate on social media against Singapore.

Somad was denied entry into Singapore last month over his extremist preaching, which includes denigrating other faiths and saying that suicide bombings are legitimate.

Allegations of Islamophobia against Singapore by Somad and his supporters are unfounded, said SM Teo.

"Singapore takes a zero tolerance approach on hate speech regardless of whether it is a Christian pastor or a Muslim ustaz. Such extremist rhetoric has real world consequences."

As an example, he shared how a 17-year-old detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in 2020 had watched Somad's lectures and begun to believe that suicide bombers are martyrs.

As the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and borders between countries are reopened, international travel will surge, which could cause a renewed terrorism threat as foreign fighters either return home or travel to conflict zones, said SM Teo.

International developments such as the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the situation in Ukraine, and Israeli-Palestinian clashes will affect the global security landscape, which SM Teo said remains uncertain.

He added that closer to home in South-east Asia, the terror cell Jemaah Islamiah and others affiliated to the extremist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria are rebuilding their capabilities, and are showing interest in mounting attacks.

"Within Singapore, self-radicalisation continues to pose a domestic terrorism threat," he said.

Addressing extremism and preventing such cases of radicalisation make the RRG's role crucial, and the senior minister said he was heartened by how the group has continued its work in the past two years in spite of the pandemic.